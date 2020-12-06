E.J. DIONNE: Divided government is a destructive myth

On Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled which side is actually open to compromise when they embraced the bipartisan measure as the basis for immediate negotiations.

You have to hope that McConnell feels the pressure, but he also worries about right-wing senators who, having blown up the deficit in 2017 by enacting a big tax cut, are now donning their fiscal prudence costumes to block relief.

And even if this Congress passes something before the end of the year, it's likely to fall short of the economic "bridge" Biden has rightly said the economy needs until a vaccine takes full effect. There is no reason to believe McConnell will want to help Biden get more done after Jan. 20.

What the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the Georgia Democrats running for the Senate, need to tell their voters is that Democratic control is the only hope for a robust and widely shared economic recovery.

And they can assure moderate voters that radicalism won't be on the table since progressives would have to negotiate with middle-of-the-roaders such as Manchin, Warner and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to get anything passed. But unlike McConnell, all three members of this moderate trio want to get things done - and want the new president to succeed.