E.J. DIONNE JR.: Is Bloomberg more a symptom than a cure?

Bloomberg might usefully notice that the two candidates most elated by the prospect of his candidacy are Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. A multi-multi-billionaire is the foil Warren and Sanders dream about.

Warren's supporters are understandably angry over how the party's Wall Street wing has recently sharpened its knives against her -- especially on her wealth tax.

In fact, the wealth tax underscores how much money is concentrated at the very top of our economy. Warren is asking why the wealth of so many middle-class Americans is already taxed (homes are their biggest nest egg and they pay real estate taxes every year), while the holdings of the very rich often never face a levy. Perhaps her wealth tax will need to be reconfigured in the form of higher taxes on the capital gains, estates and transactions of the most fortunate Americans. Nonetheless, she has already transformed our thinking about how the government should raise money.

Medicare-for-all is similarly helpful, putting fundamental change on the agenda and making clear how moderate Obamacare is by comparison. But as my Washington Post colleagues Ruth Marcus and Catherine Rampell pointed out last week, Warren's heroic efforts to explain how it would work highlighted its vulnerability to both substantive and political attacks.