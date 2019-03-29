Iowa farmers get plenty of credit and appreciation for their hard work, productivity and stewardship -- and rightfully so. From corn and beans to hogs, cattle, turkeys and eggs, It’s no exaggeration to say that Iowa farmers feed the world and fuel the nation.
But credit and appreciation only get you so far. While politicians for years have been praising family farmers, they’ve pursued policies that actually make farmers and producers’ lives harder, sapping their economic power and constricting their markets for inputs and outputs.
Let me be blunt: For decades now, bad decisions in Washington have favored multinational corporations over family farmers, and those family farmers are suffering because of it. Their price to buy is going up, and their price to sell is going down.
As president, I will put the farmer first -- and I'll start by renewing our commitment to strong antitrust enforcement.
I’m returning to northwest Iowa on Saturday to attend the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, and I’m bringing with me a new plan to take on big corporations and anti-competitive business practices in our rural economy.
Here’s what I’m proposing:
First and foremost, we need real antitrust enforcement that will unwind unfair mergers and break up big vertically integrated corporations.
Consolidation is running rampant in the agriculture sector, leaving family farmers with fewer choices, thinner margins, and less independence. Federal regulators have abetted this development, approving mergers like the Dow-Dupont and Syngenta-ChemChina deals and, most recently, the Bayer-Monsanto deal. They’ve then looked the other way as these new, massive multinationals crush competition and seize control over key markets.
Today, a handful of companies dominate American agriculture. Four meat processors control 53 percent of the market; in the chicken industry, three companies claim 90 percent of the market. In 2015, Monsanto and DuPont controlled 71 percent of the corn seed market -- and that was before Monsanto merged with Bayer and DuPont merged with Dow in the most egregious deals to date.
As president, I’ll appoint trustbusters to the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice who will review and reverse anti-competitive mergers -- starting with that Bayer-Monsanto deal that never should’ve been approved in the first place.
The federal government already has the tools it needs to produce competitive markets and protect family farmers -- we just need regulators willing to use them.
Mergers like Bayer-Monsanto and Dow-Dupont are dangerous because they allow one company to sell a bigger share of products. Other companies are expanding by dominating every level within a particular industry -- and this too is distorting the farm economy and tilting the playing field against independent farmers.
Take Tyson, which controls every link in the chain that brings a chicken to market -- except for owning the actual farms. Because of this chick-to-chicken nugget integration, farmers are relegated to contract farming arrangements in which they assume all the risk while remaining dependent on Tyson for buying all their inputs and selling all their outputs. We do not want to see this business model fully take over livestock as well.
A Warren administration will be committed to updating Department of Justice guidelines on vertical integration, breaking up vertically integrated agribusinesses and resisting further consolidation in our economy.
Breaking up monopolies and recommitting our Department of Justice to meaningful antitrust enforcement is critical, but it’s not all we must do to bring fairness and opportunity back to our agricultural economy. I also support:
• Country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork to protect American farmers.
• Federal legislation prohibiting foreign ownership of farmland, modeled on a similar law already on the books in Iowa.
• Making federal checkoff programs voluntary, and prohibiting national commodity boards from engaging in anti-competitive practices.
• Stopping abusive contract farming in the livestock sector.
• A national right-to-repair law allowing farmers to repair equipment without going to an authorized agent.
Farmers in northwest Iowa feel the effects of fewer choices and diminished competition every spring when they go out to plant, and every fall when they bring in the harvest. They see the effects of lower incomes and shrinking opportunity on their downtown squares and in their consolidating schools.
It’s time for the federal government to act in the interest of our family farmers, and to back up our thanks and appreciation with real action to level the playing field, defend fairness and ensure economic opportunity.
If I’m elected president, I can guarantee you it will.
Elizabeth Warren is a United States senator from Massachusetts and a Democratic candidate for president in the 2020 election.