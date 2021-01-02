ERIN MURPHY: 2021 stands as critical year for Iowa Democrats

A new year has begun, and in Iowa politics we have reached our quadrennial respite: a light political calendar.

Yes, I know: famous last words and all.

But we have indeed reached that point in the four-year Iowa political cycle when things should be a little less hectic. There is no mid-term election like there was in 2018, no year-long campaign to the caucuses like there was in 2019, and no presidential election cycle like there was in 2020.

But that does not mean there is nothing to watch for in Iowa politics in 2021.

In fact, this will be a critical year for Iowa Democrats.

It starts with the party’s search for its next leader. Former state party chairman Troy Price resigned last year in the wake of the 2020 caucuses’ results reporting disaster, and interim chairman Mark Smith is not seeking to retain the post.

The selection comes at a critical time for the party. In addition to moving on from last year’s caucuses, the next state chairperson presumably will be forced to address more and louder than ever calls for Iowa to be removed from the front of the line in the nation’s presidential nomination process.