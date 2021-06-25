ERIN MURPHY: 2022 opportunities to test Iowa Democrats’ political depth

Long story short, Iowa Democrats are going to need four or five strong candidates --- and most of them will be challengers facing incumbents --- including in two statewide races if they are next year to effectively dispute the notion that Iowa is simply turning into a red state.

Can Iowa Democrats, mostly decimated atop the ticket in the past four elections, go four or five deep next year? We’ll all find out. And we’re starting to hear some of the names that ultimately will provide that answer.

Ras Smith, a state lawmaker from Waterloo, this week became the first Democrat to announce a run for governor. Smith will be an intriguing candidate to follow: he does not have a statewide profile, but he has been a well-spoken and passionate legislator, particularly on issues of racial and social justice, and education.

It is extremely likely the Democratic primary for governor will be competitive. Axne, for example, is considering a run for governor, and would be a formidable candidate. She has won twice in the very competitive and politically balanced 3rd District.