ERIN MURPHY: 2022 opportunities to test Iowa Democrats’ political depth

Whether the Iowa Democrats have a deep political bench will be revealed in the coming months.
The process has already started, with Iowa Democrats in recent weeks declaring their candidacy for or interest in winnable 2022 races.
Iowa Republicans hold no fewer than four seats for which Democrats should be able to mount serious challenges next year: the U.S. Senate, governor, and the 1st and 2nd Congressional districts.
Even if longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley opts to seek re-election, Democrats at the very least should be able to make that a closer race than Grassley is accustomed, if for no other reason than hyper partisan polarization. Gov. Kim Reynolds won her first election by just 3 percentage points in 2018, and that was before she became the flashpoint of the state’s response to a global pandemic.
And those eastern Iowa Congressional districts feature two freshmen Republicans, Ashley Hinson in the 1st and Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 2nd, in districts that are almost always competitive just by the nature of their electorate. (Of course, the big caveat here is we don’t know exactly what these districts will look like after the pandemic-delayed redistricting process is completed this fall.)
And that doesn’t include central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which is also historically competitive and could be an open-seat race if Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne opts to run for another office on the previously discussed list.
Long story short, Iowa Democrats are going to need four or five strong candidates --- and most of them will be challengers facing incumbents --- including in two statewide races if they are next year to effectively dispute the notion that Iowa is simply turning into a red state.
Can Iowa Democrats, mostly decimated atop the ticket in the past four elections, go four or five deep next year? We’ll all find out. And we’re starting to hear some of the names that ultimately will provide that answer.
Ras Smith, a state lawmaker from Waterloo, this week became the first Democrat to announce a run for governor. Smith will be an intriguing candidate to follow: he does not have a statewide profile, but he has been a well-spoken and passionate legislator, particularly on issues of racial and social justice, and education.
It is extremely likely the Democratic primary for governor will be competitive. Axne, for example, is considering a run for governor, and would be a formidable candidate. She has won twice in the very competitive and politically balanced 3rd District.
In the 1st District, Liz Mathis, a state lawmaker from the Cedar Rapids area, this week said she is seriously considering a run. Mathis this week tweeted a photo of herself with Axne with the caption, “Taking some advice on how to win.” Mathis is well-regarded for her work in the Iowa Legislature, and has been a leading Democratic voice on issues related to Medicaid. She is well-known in the district, not only for her time in the Legislature but from her previous career as a TV journalist.
Side note: If the 1st District race turns out to be incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson vs. Democratic challenger Liz Mathis, that would be a race between two women who are both former state legislators and former TV news journalists --- for the same Cedar Rapids station, KCRG-TV.
Side note II: No, I will never, ever run for political office.
Perhaps the one area concern for Democrats --- and in fairness, it is still very early in the cycle --- is in that 2nd District. Miller-Meeks won her 2020 election by a microscopic nine votes over fellow former state senator Rita Hart, but no Democratic candidate has yet announced for the 2nd District for 2022. That would not necessarily be a big deal --- again, given how early in the cycle we are --- but it would seem that Democrats would be a little more eager to jump at a prime opportunity to face a one-term incumbent in a competitive district. And again, perhaps the delayed redistricting process is a factor here.
There will be national headwinds and any number of other issues at play in the 2022 elections. But the candidate will always matter, and Iowa Democrats have a handful of prime opportunities in front of them. We’ll see if their roster is up to the challenge.
