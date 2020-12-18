ERIN MURPHY: A powerful and hopeful moment amid a devastating pandemic

And let’s face it: in too many ways, this pandemic has made 2020 a miserable year.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of roughly 3,500 Iowans, more than 300,000 Americans, and nearly 2 million people worldwide.

Many businesses --- especially in the hospitality industry --- have been crushed by the pandemic. And as a result, many workers have been laid off, missing out on essential income.

Food insecurity in Iowa has doubled, meaning twice as many Iowans and their families are worried about having enough food on their table during the holidays.

Schools shut down in the spring, and this fall have dealt with starts and stops, many of them shuffling between having students in their buildings and trying to learn remotely.

And families and friends have been kept apart while the virus rages.

That is a lot to deal with. And we’ve all been dealing with it now for the better part of a year. It has been difficult. It has been trying.

So when those first shipments of the vaccine arrived, hope arrived with them. There are still months to go in this pandemic, still a few miles to run in this marathon. But with the vaccines’ arrival, for the first time, we can sense the pandemic’s end.