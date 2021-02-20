ERIN MURPHY: Bill to constrain absentee voting speeds forward

The legislation was introduced on Tuesday evening. Less than 24 hours later, it was passed out of subcommittees in both the House and Senate. Roughly 24 hours after that, it was passed out of full committees in both chambers.

It could be scheduled for floor debate this week, which means it could be on the governor’s desk by the end of the week.

These proposed changes are not nibbling around the edges. These would in many ways reshape how Iowa elections are run.

It’s fine to present such a proposal. But the public deserves to have time to digest everything that’s in the bill and provide feedback to their statehouse representatives, especially given the gravity of the legislation.

A little more than a week is not sufficient time for the conversation that should be had over this kind of legislation.

The public will have one more chance to offer input: a public hearing has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday. Those interested can participate virtually: sign-up is online at the Iowa Legislature’s website. [https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings?meetingID=33202&action=viewOnlineSignup]

That’s a step in the right direction.