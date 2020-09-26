ERIN MURPHY: Burst of polls in Iowa shows close races at the top

The Iowa Poll had Greenfield up three points, the New York Times had Greenfield up two, and Monmouth had Greenfield up three in its high turnout model and up one in its low turnout model.

That’s noteworthy consistency across three polls on Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, which could play a role in which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with a majority. Given the evidence, it’s safe to say at this point that the Greenfield-Ernst race is extremely close, and we can say with some certainty at this moment in time that Greenfield holds a slight advantage.

But with polls showing results that close with just more than five weeks until Election Day, the race appears destined to go down to the wire.

There was far less unison in polling in Iowa on the presidential race between Trump and Democratic challenger and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Monmouth had Trump up three points, the New York Times had Biden up three points, and the Iowa Poll split the difference, showing Trump and Biden deadlocked in a tie at 47%.

Based on that data, we can say with much less certainty who leads the presidential race in Iowa at the moment. But we can determine, much like the Senate race, that the presidential race is close. Very close.