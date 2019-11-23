ERIN MURPHY: Buttigieg escapes leader's bullseye during debate

So why, despite taking the lead in Iowa in recent polls, did Buttigieg get out of the debate without a scratch? Why didn’t the other candidates, especially those looking to make a jump in the polls, offer more pointed criticism?

One thought is the impeachment proceedings may have tampered any Democrat’s desire to go on the attack during the debate.

Evidence offered through myriad testimonies during the impeachment proceedings was compelling, but polls have showed the proceedings have done little to change the minds of Americans. In other words, most Americans are dug into their political trenches, and the impeachment hearings that dominated the TV airwaves this week likely only further fanned the flames of political rhetoric and partisan feelings across the country.

Perhaps that’s why most of the Democratic presidential candidates chose to avoid a contentious approach during this week’s debate --- which was televised in the evening after a day full of broadcast impeachment hearing. Perhaps those candidates felt that with the nation already politically over-caffeinated, a raucous debate would only turn off potential voters. Perhaps they felt a softer tone was needed in the wake of impeachment hearings.