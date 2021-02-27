ERIN MURPHY: Census delay, Grassley’s decision put 2022 races on hold

The U.S. Census and Chuck Grassley may do something that a controversial elections bill supposedly aims to achieve but almost certainly will not: shorten the next campaign.
Some statehouse Republicans who spoke in support of a sweeping elections bill said one of its most contentious sections --- a reduction of the state’s early voting period --- was necessary to reduce the period of time that political campaigns and organizations spending bugging voters to cast their ballot.
If you believe shortening the early voting period by nine days will reduce the amount of phone calls, text messages, mailed literature, and campaign ads that Iowans receive, see and hear, let me know and I’ll give you my Venmo account, because I have the perfect investment opportunity for you.
However, help may be on the way after all, because Grassley and the Census may inadvertently shorten at least one election cycle here in Iowa.
Let’s start with the Census. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant delay in the new population data, creating a unique challenge in another decennial process: the redrawing of political boundaries. The Census bureau has indicated it likely will be this fall before the new data is available.
That means the new political boundaries cannot be redrawn until this fall, and that could have a significant impact on 2022 campaigns. After all, it’s tough to decide whether to run for office when you don’t even know what district in which you live. That could force some potential candidates to hold off on a decision until late this year, later than they normally would --- especially for federal races that require significant fundraising.
Chuck Grassley does not have to worry about redistricting for his potential re-election race. The Census data will change many things, but Iowa’s borders is not among them.
However, Grassley appears to be comfortable taking his time in making a decision on whether to run for a ninth, six-year term in the Senate. This week, the longtime Republican U.S. Senator told Iowa reporters he may not make his decision until this fall.
That puts a big pin in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, which will look very different depending on whether Grassley is running. If he runs for re-election, Grassley will be exceptionally difficult to defeat. His most recent re-election was not by the wider margins he has enjoyed in previous elections, but the fact of the matter is Chuck Grassley has been undefeated in Iowa elections since James Dean and Marilyn Monroe were making movies.
If Grassley, who would be 89 years old at the start of another term, the race would change dramatically. An open-seat U.S. Senate race in Iowa would be hotly contested, and give Iowa Democrats much more hope of recouping a Senate seat for the first time since Tom Harkin retired in 2014.
By taking his time, Grassley is also delaying the de facto start of the Republican primary. If Grassley runs for re-election, the likelihood of him falling victim to a primary challenge is about as likely as Casey’s ditching its breakfast pizza. If Grassley decided to retire, surely multiple Iowa Republicans would jump at the opportunity to run for the Senate seat. The longer Grassley waits to make that decision, the less time that leaves for a potential competitive primary.
His wait could also impact the Democratic primary. As was previously stated here, an Iowa Democrat trying to unseat Chuck Grassley would be very different than a Democrat trying to win an open-seat race. Because of that, some potential Democratic candidates may be waiting in the weeds for Grassley to make his decision. Again, the longer Grassley waits, the more he shortens that primary.
In the meantime, we are left to wait: for Census data and for Chuck’s decision.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.