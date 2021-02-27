ERIN MURPHY: Census delay, Grassley’s decision put 2022 races on hold

The U.S. Census and Chuck Grassley may do something that a controversial elections bill supposedly aims to achieve but almost certainly will not: shorten the next campaign.

Some statehouse Republicans who spoke in support of a sweeping elections bill said one of its most contentious sections --- a reduction of the state’s early voting period --- was necessary to reduce the period of time that political campaigns and organizations spending bugging voters to cast their ballot.

If you believe shortening the early voting period by nine days will reduce the amount of phone calls, text messages, mailed literature, and campaign ads that Iowans receive, see and hear, let me know and I’ll give you my Venmo account, because I have the perfect investment opportunity for you.

However, help may be on the way after all, because Grassley and the Census may inadvertently shorten at least one election cycle here in Iowa.

Let’s start with the Census. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant delay in the new population data, creating a unique challenge in another decennial process: the redrawing of political boundaries. The Census bureau has indicated it likely will be this fall before the new data is available.