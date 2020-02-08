ERIN MURPHY: Close races may be too much for Iowa caucuses to handle

It’s when it came time to report the results that the ground disappeared from under Democrats’ feet.

When the app failed, Democrats were unable to produce timely results. Backup systems took longer than expected, too, state party leaders said, leaving the world without official results for three days.

But perhaps it was unfair to expect rapid results in the first place.

On the Democratic side especially, because of the complex caucus system and even more complex caucus math that is used to measure the campaigns’ performances, it may be unrealistic to expect the caucuses to produce clear results the night of the caucuses. It’s fair to wonder, especially given the events of these past few cycles, whether the system can handle that expectation.

The question then becomes whether the expectation is fair. As the leadoff state in the nation, fair or not, the expectation is for fast results. People want to know who won, who outperformed their expectations, who has the momentum moving on to the other early-voting states. And the New Hampshire primary is only roughly a week away; there’s no time to wait multiple days for results.

But if you want accurate results from closely contested caucuses, you may have to wait, whether you like it or not.