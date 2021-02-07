ERIN MURPHY: Covering the Iowa caucuses just part of the job

I do not care what happens to the Iowa caucuses.

Given Iowa’s looming battle to maintain its first-in-the-nation status, and some perceptions I’ve heard bandied about out there, I felt compelled to get that on the record sooner rather than later.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation presidential precinct caucus system is in for the fight of its life in the coming months. And that’s saying something, because the Iowa caucuses are historically and constantly under fire, 24/7/365.

But this time is different. The Iowa caucuses, especially on the Democratic side, were dealt an uppercut to the jaw in 2020. Iowa Democrats may argue who threw the haymaker: themselves, the DNC, or Shadow, but there's no doubt the caucuses are staggered, grabbing the ropes and trying to stay on their feet.

There will be a lot of reporting on the caucuses’ future in the coming months, both from within and beyond Iowa’s borders. So I write here my feelings about the caucuses: Again, it matters not to me whether Iowa remains first. I say this because there seems to be an assumption by many folks that Iowa reporters love the caucuses and thus feel invested in the state preserving its enviable first-in-the-nation status.