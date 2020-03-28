ERIN MURPHY: Dean Borg: Model journalist, welcoming leader

I will always appreciate that.

Borg retired as the host of "Iowa Press" at the end of 2016. I will cherish the times — the opportunities — that I worked with and learned from him. But what I will take with me most is the way he immediately made me feel not only welcome, but valued.

So thank you, Dean Borg, for decades of service to journalism and the state you called home.

And thank you for welcoming me to the "Iowa Press" family.

Dean Borg was a great man, for many reasons. May he rest in peace, and may his memory forever live in Iowa journalists.

Primaries on media mute

One figurative casualty of the novel coronavirus has been news coverage of the congressional primaries in Iowa.

If you’ll allow me to be a little introspective here: It’s amazing to me how little coverage has been dedicated to Iowa’s primary elections, particularly the race for the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate and the Republican primary contests in the 2nd and 4th U.S. House districts.

Those are compelling and competitive races, and the coverage, including from yours truly, has been lighter than one would typically expect.