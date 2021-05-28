ERIN MURPHY: Democratic field begins to form in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

Finkenauer served two terms in the Iowa House then one in the U.S. House before losing her re-election bid in 2020. Her candidacy would come as little surprise to those who follow Iowa politics closely. Finkenauer has been mulling her options since her defeat in November, and a Senate run would make sense for her.

(Quick aside: There is a possibility that the U.S. Senate race could wind up a rematch of that 2020 1st Congressional District campaign, if Finkenauer runs and wins the Democratic nomination, and if Grassley retires and Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson runs and wins the GOP nomination. But I digress.)

One Iowa Democrat who has ruled out a run for U.S. Senate is state auditor Rob Sand, who made the revelation this week to the Carroll Times. Sand had been considering myriad options for 2022: run for re-election as auditor, or run for the U.S. Senate or governor. Sand has whittled the Senate off that list.

It seemed likely the Democrats were headed for a competitive primary in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. The questions now are how competitive, and whether the national Democrats --- aka “the establishment” --- will get involved.