The only thing hotter than the health care debate in the Democratic presidential primary this week were the temperatures in Iowa.
Gosh, it was hot here, wasn’t it? I can’t wait until we’re closer to the caucuses and complaining about how cold it is.
But while the temperatures in Iowa will eventually cool off, don’t expect the same to happen with the Democrats’ health care debate anytime soon. This discussion seems destined to have staying power.
It’s not surprising that the presidential hopefuls want to connect with potential caucus-goers on what is, from talking to them at campaign events, their top issue. This week gave them that opportunity with the series of forums hosted by the AARP and Des Moines Register, and Bernie Sanders’ speech on his Medicare-for-all proposal.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, makes a point during a healthcare forum Tuesday at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. At left is Lorrie Mortensen, the hospital's director of patient care.
The candidates are starting to distinguish themselves — and their health care plans — as this caucus campaign wears on. The buzz words "affordable, quality access" are no longer sufficient as candidates are unveiling specific policy proposals with varied levels of details.
Some lanes seem to be forming, with candidates like Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proposing Medicare-for-all; others like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are proposing more modest steps in the interim en route to Medicare-for-all, and still others like Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are calling for expansion of the Affordable Care Act through the addition of a public option.
The devil is in Iowa — it was hot this week, I tell you — and in the details. The candidates should and will face further questions about their health care plans. Will they lower premiums and co-pays? How will they impact current government programs like Medicare and Medicaid? How would they be financed? And is there any hope of getting any of these plans passed without unified Democratic control?
We still have about 200 days until the Iowa caucuses. So there is plenty of time for the candidates to face those questions.
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris speaks Friday to an overflow crowd outside the New Life in Christ Church of God in Christ, where the California senator conducted a town hall-style meeting. Harris campaigned in Sioux City for the first time.
One debate that will be interesting to watch unfold is what kind of health care policy will best serve the Democratic candidate in next year’s general election.
Some candidates, including John Delaney and Michael Bennet, have argued the Democrats should not embrace Medicare-for-all. Delaney has gone so far as to say if the Democrats campaign on Medicare-for-all in 2020, they will lose again to President Donald Trump.
Republicans already are hammering on the term socialism to argue against the Democrats’ policies. A candidate who embraces a government-run health care program could feed into that narrative.
Sanders argues a majority of Americans will embrace Medicare-for-all because it detaches from insurance companies that are built to profit, and because he says it would eliminate premiums, deductibles and co-pays.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.
Electability, whatever that means to each individual caucus-goer and voter, is one of the top qualities Democrats are looking for in their nominee. It’s easy to imagine a candidate’s health care policy making up a large share of voters’ electability formula.
Whether that favors any type of health care plan over the other remains to be seen, and it is something reporters like yours truly will be asking about at campaign events in the weeks and months ahead.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.
