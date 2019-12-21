ERIN MURPHY: DNC raises threshold for participation in January's Iowa debate

There are roughly 10 candidates and many Iowa Democrats who would disagree.

“The DNC’s job is to help elect Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. It is not to tell voters who those candidates should be,” presidential candidate and U.S. senator from Colorado Michael Bennet said in a statement. Bennet is one of the candidates whose polling numbers are well below the DNC’s debate-qualifying thresholds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This mission creep might make Tom Perez’s life a little easier --- democracy’s inherent messiness has always been a burden for party bosses --- but it does an enormous disservice to voters who want to know all of their options as they make this critical decision,” Bennet added. “Americans outside of Washington are just tuning into this primary. Instead of punishing them for doing so, Chairman Perez should revise these arbitrary thresholds and give every candidate a full and equal hearing before voting begins.”

The result has been a chicken-and-egg effect: qualifying for the debates, especially by reaching certain polling benchmarks, has become increasingly difficult, while raising a candidate’s polling numbers has proven difficult without being on the debate stages.