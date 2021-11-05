ERIN MURPHY: Encouraging elections for Republicans Tuesday

This week’s elections results, both inside Iowa and beyond the state’s borders, appeared to project good news for Republicans looking ahead to next year’s midterms.

Some local races in Iowa and gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey seemed to suggest the political winds are shifting back in the GOP’s direction, just a year after the party lost the White House and U.S. Senate.

In those gubernatorial races, Republicans’ continued success in those states’ rural areas could be concerning for Iowa Democrats, who cannot win a statewide race here without at least minimizing the losses they take in this state’s rural areas.

Also in those races, Republican candidates appeared to bounce back somewhat from the pounding they took in the suburbs in 2020.

There was a similar warning sign in Iowa’s own elections this week, at the local level. Candidates aligned with Republican positions (remember that those local races are technically nonpartisan, so we can’t call them Republican candidates) fared well in multiple school board races in the Des Moines suburbs.

If those are emerging trends, then Democrats could be in trouble. If Iowa Democrats are unable to improve on their performances in rural Iowa and at least maintain some of the recent gains they’ve made in the suburbs, there is no way they can win statewide races and defeat the likes of Chuck Grassley or Kim Reynolds.

All that said, Republicans --- to borrow a sports colloquialism --- should not plan to just roll out their helmets and expect to win in 2020. One crucial element of next year’s midterm elections that will remain unknown right up until Election Day is what the electorate will look like. More specifically, whether former President Donald Trump’s supporters will turn out during an election when he is not on the ballot.

Trump fared well in Iowa in both 2016 and 2020, carrying the state both times, and down-ballot Iowa Republicans definitely benefitted.

Will those same voters turn out and vote Republican again in 2022, when Trump is not on the ticket? If they stay home, that makes Iowa Republicans’ efforts that much harder. If they do turn out, electoral life gets a little easier for the GOP.

There will be much political analysis performed in the days and weeks ahead. Did Republicans have a message that better resonated with rural and suburban voters? (Think, for example, face mask requirements in schools.) Was it just the historical political headwinds of a new party in power facing difficult electoral prospects in its first election after taking power? Those questions and many more will be examined as this week’s results are probed and analyzed.

Election Day is still far off --- almost exactly a year. There’s no guessing what the national mood will be like then, or what will be the most pertinent issues on the campaign trail. So no analysis or prediction this far out is a stone-cold lock.

But this week’s election results at the very least provided encouraging signs if you’re a Republican in Iowa and warning signs if you’re a Democrat here.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy

