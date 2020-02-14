ERIN MURPHY: Ex-Democratic chair waits for review of Iowa caucus failures

Troy Price sounded like a man with vindication in his future.

I interviewed Price, the outgoing Iowa Democratic Party chairman, this past week after he announced his intention to resign. Price resigned in the wake of the state party’s inability to report complete results of the Feb. 3 presidential precinct caucuses in a timely fashion. A technological error in a computer program designed for the caucuses left the state party scrambling to tally results, which were not completed until three days after the caucuses.

Two things stuck out to me during that interview.

One, Price said he received no pressure from Iowa Democrats — elected officials or leaders within the state party — to resign. The decision was purely his own, Price said, and he made it because he believed it was in the best interest of the party. Price said he believes his resignation will make it easier for Iowa Democrats to complete the caucus review process and move forward.

The other moment that stood out was when I asked Price if he felt he was being unfairly blamed for the issues that the state party had to deal with on caucus night and in the days that followed.