ERIN MURPHY: Good news, bad news on COVID vaccine front

Only 11 counties accepted their full allotment of COVID-19 vaccines for this week. Because they still had doses left over from previous shipments, 34 counties accepted just a portion of their new allotments, and 54 counties, more than half the state, did not need any new doses at all.

That’s a troubling trend for anyone who wants to put this virus behind them, as we all should. And while the numbers are down, the fight is not over. Iowans are still dying of the virus. And this week the state confirmed a third COVID death of an Iowa child.

To their credit, state and local officials are working on ways to boost vaccinations. Pop-up clinics are being set up at community events that draw crowds, like farmer’s markets and minor-league baseball games. Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that a state public information campaign is in the works.

We all remember what last summer was like. It was not great. Now, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all plummeted from the dangerous levels they were this past winter. And Iowans are getting vaccinated.

Let’s hope those trends keep on their current trajectory, and that the trend of growing vaccine hesitancy reverses course. Full ballparks, concert venues and theaters await. Let’s do all we can to get there.