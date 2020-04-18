ERIN MURPHY: Grassley: Coronavirus won't derail 99-county tour

Grassley’s spokesman said the Republican senator still plans to visit all 99 counties this year in person --- once the virus is contained and while still observing any required or recommended social distancing measures.

“Sen. Grassley has met with Iowans for an hour-long Q&A in each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Sen. Grassley plans to complete his annual 99-county meetings for the 40th year in a row later this year,” Grassley spokesman Michael Zona said in response to questions via email.

Any meetings on Grassley’s tour will abide by any public health measures in place in order to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, Zona said. But they will be held in-person, with Grassley on-site.

“Despite the logistical challenges, Sen. Grassley expects to hold in-person Q&As with Iowans in all 99 counties when the COVID-19 crisis is contained,” Zona said. All meetings will be held in accordance with state and federal public health guidelines. The health and safety of Iowans will be the No. 1 consideration at every county meeting.”

In the meantime, Grassley will continue communicating with Iowans by phone and working on their behalf remotely, Zona said.