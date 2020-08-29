ERIN MURPHY: Group hopes to help protect Iowa's leadoff caucuses

Burns and Roske formed Keep Iowa First in hopes of supporting any effort to preserve Iowa’s enviable position. They will use their media platforms to boost their efforts, they said in a news release. And they have launched the website keepiowafirst.com, which includes proposed caucus reforms and testimonials from political leaders.

“Iowans are suited for this work of sorting out the candidates in intimate settings, of plumbing beyond the talking points and digital ads and commercials,” Burns said. “Out-of-state technology let Iowa and the nation down in the 2020 caucuses, not Iowans. That can be corrected and updated with a bipartisan state agency and commission and full-time experts manning the helm. Our state owes the nation such a commitment, and after 50 years of playing this central role, we deserve the opportunity to continue with an improved process.”

Roske, a California native, said he was motivated in part by the Democratic Party’s national chairman, Tom Perez, who has suggested the party, in order to be more inclusive, should move away from caucuses. Because of their unique structure, caucuses can be more difficult to participate in than a normal election.