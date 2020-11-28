ERIN MURPHY: Iowa congressional election shows every vote counts

Never believe anyone who says your vote does not count.

In any election, “My vote doesn’t count” is something of a silly thing to say. Every vote is literally counted. It’s like if you made a free throw during a basketball game, then complained that your point didn’t count. Of course it did. They added it to your team’s score, didn’t they?

Anyway, if you still need convincing that every vote truly counts, brothers and sisters, have we got a story for you.

Eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election — which is still unresolved, nearly a month after Election Day — may well be decided by single digits. In a race in which nearly 400,000 votes were cast, the candidates may be separated by just seven.

Seven!

That is a margin of .009 percentage points. Not one percentage point. Not one tenth. Not even one hundredth. Nine thousandths of a percentage point. It takes a calculator to determine and a microscope to see the margin between the candidates.