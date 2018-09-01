The tributes to John McCain poured in this week after the prisoner of war, U.S. senator and presidential candidate died last Saturday.
McCain died after suffering from a brain tumor. He was 81.
The acclaim for McCain was seemingly endless and bipartisan. Even many of those who disagreed with his politics — McCain was a Republican — had no difficulty finding words of praise.
In Iowa, the expected political leaders offered their thoughts and fond memories of McCain.
But Craig Robinson and Andrew Batt shared some McCain memories that are quintessential McCain and Iowa.
Robinson shared his memory on social media and granted permission for me to share it here.
Robinson, publisher of the conservative political website The Iowa Republican, recalled being backstage with McCain at a 2007 Republican Party of Iowa fundraiser, one of those caucus-season events where all the presidential candidates appear. There were in the neighborhood of 10 candidates speaking that night, Robinson said.
McCain was the evening’s final speaker, and he was waiting backstage for Tommy Thompson to finish speaking. Thompson kept talking beyond his allotted time, and McCain started pacing, Robinson said.
“Then when he disagreed with something Thompson had said, he looked me in the eye, told me why Thompson was wrong and poked me in the chest so hard I can still feel it today,” Robinson wrote.
Thompson eventually finished, and McCain went on stage and delivered what Robinson called the best speech of the night.
“Like he was backstage, he was funny, charming, but kept his audience on edge,” Robinson said.
Batt, a producer for Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press,” recalled meeting McCain in 2006 at Iowa State University when Batt was working behind the camera of cable news anchor Chris Matthews’ college tour.
Batt recalled staff telling Iowa State students not to attempt to high-five McCain, which one student said sounded “elitist.” The staffer calmly detailed the torture McCain endured while captured during the Vietnam War that left him unable to lift his arm over his head.
When McCain appeared, the students gave him a standing ovation, Batt said.
Interestingly, Batt recalled being back in the exact same spot on the Iowa State campus almost a decade later, filming a caucus documentary for Iowa Public Television, when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump said McCain was not a war hero because he was captured. Batt noted Trump, too, received a standing ovation at the end of his appearance that day.
Robinson’s and Batt’s are great memories of McCain, with some Iowa touches.
Not unlike Chuck Grassley sharing that McCain, his colleague in the U.S. Senate, often greeted Grassley by joking he had consumed his daily glass of ethanol.
Steak fry headliners named
Presidential candidates John Delaney and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley are among the headliners for the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry.
The annual fundraiser used the steak fry name in 2017 for the first time; previously, it was used in the annual fundraiser for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, who retired in 2014.
This year’s event also will feature U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington, the first Indian-American woman to serve in the U.S. House, and Alyssa Mastromonaco, who was President Barack Obama’s deputy chief of staff and a top advisor.
The 2018 Polk County Democrats Steak Fry is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Des Moines Water Works Park.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.