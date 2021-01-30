ERIN MURPHY: Let’s put heightened political interest to good use

Presidential politics are important, obviously. But if a lot of Americans are just now fine-tuning their political dial, it would be even better for the country if they also flipped the channel to also pay more attention to their members of Congress, and to their state lawmakers and governors, and to their mayors and city council members.

The White House and the U.S. President often get the most attention, but government rubber hits the road closest to home. So if you’re a newcomer to this space from the past four years, brought here by a newly sparked interest in politics, I heartily encourage you to also devote some time consuming news about your local and state governments. The elected officials and agencies there are doing the work that has the most direct impact on your everyday life, much more so than most of the stuff that’s happening out in Washington, D.C.

And when I write about those things, I’ll happily receive emails and phone calls from family members about those state and local issues, too.

CONSTITUTIONAL CLARIFICATION

I’ll concede that this probably irks me more than it does most folks, and the reason why is probably obvious.

But folks, unfortunately it’s time to say it again: