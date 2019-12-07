ERIN MURPHY: Many Iowa Democrats remain decidedly undecided

The presidential candidates have been campaigning in Iowa for more than a year and the caucuses are just two months away. And yet many Iowa Democrats remain decidedly undecided.

Do you find it difficult to believe most Iowa Democrats still haven’t made up their minds in this presidential primary, even though it may seem like the caucus season has lasted forever?

It’s true.

One Democrat at an event this week went so far as to say Iowans are still in the "speed-dating" phase of the primary.

For those of us who have been following this from its inception all those months ago, it feels like that phase should have been over in the spring. But it serves as a reminder that Iowans — at least the ones who aren’t locked into a candidate — take their time making up their minds.

For people who have followed the caucuses for years, this isn't a surprise — even when they hear Democrats say they may not make up their minds until the very night of the caucuses, Feb. 3.

What those undecided voters are saying at campaign events shows up in polling as well: Multiple recent polls in Iowa have showed a majority of likely caucus participants remain undecided or willing to change their top pick.