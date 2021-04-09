ERIN MURPHY: More information, transparency needed from Iowa Supreme Court

The Iowa Supreme Court’s announcement that it will do what it can to ensure Iowa’s redistricting process continues as normal as possible was simultaneously surprising, welcome and a little concerning.

That’s quite the range of reactions to a press release, to be sure. But this was no ordinary press release.

To start, the Iowa Supreme Court commenting on an issue before it reaches the court happens roughly somewhere between rarely and never.

The court says it practices that kind of restraint out of fairness, and that checks out. If the court is going to be asked to rule on an issue, it wouldn’t seem proper for the court to be discussing that issue weeks or months in advance.

It makes sense, and is perhaps comforting that the court broke with that longstanding practice in this case. As long as we’ve known that federal census data was going to be severely delayed this year, we’ve known Iowa’s redistricting procedure faced many unknowns.

With the federal data not expected until after the Iowa Constitution’s September 15 deadline for redistricting to be completed, there have been an endless number of questions and very few concrete answers.