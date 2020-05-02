ERIN MURPHY: More than half of Iowans approve of Reynolds' virus response

Iowans, and all Americans it seems, feel their governors are doing a better job handling the new coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump.
And here at home, more than half of Iowans approve of the job Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing in guiding the state’s response to the global pandemic.
New polling published this past week showed 54 percent of Iowans approve of the way Reynolds is handling the coronavirus outbreak.
The same poll showed 46 percent of Iowans had the same opinion of Trump.
The polling was conducted by researchers from the Harvard Kennedy School, Northeastern University, and Rutgers University. The researchers surveyed almost 23,000 individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia between April 17 and April 26.
Iowans are not alone in showing more faith in their governor than the president. In fact, survey respondents in all 50 states gave their governor a better coronavirus response approval rating than the president.
However, Iowa’s approval gap is not nearly as protracted as it is in other states.
In New York, for example, 74 percent of people said they approve of the job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing in handling the pandemic, while just 40 percent said the same of Trump. New York has been one of the hardest-hit states by the virus.
In an effort to limit the coronavirus’ spread through the state, Reynolds in mid-March ordered Iowa schools closed and some businesses closed entirely or partially shut down. This past week, she lifted some of those restrictions on some businesses in parts of the state that have not been as hard hit by the virus.
As of Friday, 170 Iowans had died due to the coronavirus, and nearly 8,000 cases had been confirmed, according to state public health data.
The numbers continue to climb in Iowa: three days this past week set new single-day highs for virus-related deaths.
Just 25 percent of Iowans said they disapprove of how Reynolds has managed the pandemic; 20 percent offered no opinion.
Roughly 3 in 5 Iowans polled said state government is reacting "about right" to the pandemic; 32 percent said the state is "not taking the outbreak seriously enough," and just 8 percent said the state is "overreacting," according to the poll.
Trust in city government was even higher: nearly 4 in 5 Iowans said they have "a lot" or "some" trust in their city government to do the right thing in managing the virus, according to the poll.
Iowans also remain supportive of state-ordered mitigation efforts that required many businesses to close. Roughly 4 in 5 Iowans "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of business closures to prevent the virus’ spread, while just 1 in 5 "strongly" or "somewhat" disapprove, according to the poll results.
Those numbers are strong across the country and across political parties, the poll found.
"People are highly supportive of the social distancing measures — they’re not ready to reopen the economy yet," David Lazer, a professor of political science and computer and information sciences at Northeastern University, said in a news release. "And this is pretty much a bipartisan consensus."
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.
