ERIN MURPHY: More than half of Iowans approve of Reynolds' virus response

In an effort to limit the coronavirus’ spread through the state, Reynolds in mid-March ordered Iowa schools closed and some businesses closed entirely or partially shut down. This past week, she lifted some of those restrictions on some businesses in parts of the state that have not been as hard hit by the virus.

As of Friday, 170 Iowans had died due to the coronavirus, and nearly 8,000 cases had been confirmed, according to state public health data.

The numbers continue to climb in Iowa: three days this past week set new single-day highs for virus-related deaths.

Just 25 percent of Iowans said they disapprove of how Reynolds has managed the pandemic; 20 percent offered no opinion.

Roughly 3 in 5 Iowans polled said state government is reacting "about right" to the pandemic; 32 percent said the state is "not taking the outbreak seriously enough," and just 8 percent said the state is "overreacting," according to the poll.

Trust in city government was even higher: nearly 4 in 5 Iowans said they have "a lot" or "some" trust in their city government to do the right thing in managing the virus, according to the poll.