ERIN MURPHY: New Iowa Democratic Party leader jumps into fire

Retirement was on Mark Smith’s horizon. When he looked into his future, he saw vacations and spending more time with family.

Suddenly, Smith’s future looks decidedly different.

Smith, a state lawmaker from Marshalltown, had already announced that this, his 10th two-year term in the Iowa Legislature, would be his last. But this past weekend, he was elected to serve as the Iowa Democratic Party’s interim state chairman. His term began immediately and will run through the November elections.

So instead of vacations and extended family time, Smith’s future now consists of caucus cleanup and defense, and a critical election cycle for his party.

What exactly will be on Smith’s agenda as state party leader?

Not much. Just this:

* Overseeing a party that will undergo an independent investigation into what went wrong leading up to and during the Feb. 3 presidential caucuses. A computer program designed for the caucuses faltered, causing a three-day delay in the results and leading former chairman Troy Price to resign.