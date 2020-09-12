ERIN MURPHY: New Iowa PAC promotes racial justice policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Johnson believes this moment is different.

It’s what motivated Johnson, a Des Moines pastor and racial justice advocate, to leave his day job to become one of the leaders of the new Iowa-based No Justice No Peace PAC.

“I had a nice comfy insurance job. I had a nice office job. I was making great money. I was climbing up the corporate ladder,” Johnson said. “And this moment catapulted me to leave there because I could not go back to business as usual. I could not go back to pitching annuities and life insurance without addressing the disparities. … I took that leap of faith and put my income and everything else on the line because of this moment right here.”

Johnson joined a team that includes Al Womble, Eddie Mauro, Mark Langgin and Scott Harrington in forming No Justice No Peace. Launched just more than a month ago, the organization aims to advocate for racial justice policies and support political candidates who support those policies.