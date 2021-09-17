ERIN MURPHY: New political maps could create chaos; and that’s just fine

So if the proposed maps are unfair in any nonpolitical way, surely we will hear those arguments in the coming weeks as the state holds a series of public hearings on the maps. And on September 5, in a special session, legislators will cast a simple yes or no vote on the maps.

If lawmakers in the Republican-led Iowa Legislature vote to accept those maps, we will have our new political boundaries for the next 10 years, starting with the 2022 elections. If lawmakers reject these maps, LSA goes back to the drawing board and pitches an alternative.

It will be interesting to see how lawmakers vote on these first maps, especially given how many of them would be drawn into new districts with fellow incumbents. They could reject these maps, but there’s no guarantee they’ll like a second round of maps any better.

And the process goes no longer than a third round, at which point lawmakers must either pass the maps as drawn or amend them and pass that amended version. But with all-Republican control of the Legislature, passing an amended map could threaten the bipartisan nature of the process, which is hailed for exactly that reason.

For all those reasons, the next few weeks will be interesting to watch.