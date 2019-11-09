ERIN MURPHY: New poll in Iowa produces encouraging results for Buttigieg, Sanders

Sanders and Buttigieg did best: 81 percent of Sanders supporters said they are "extremely" or "very" excited about him, while 70 percent of Buttigieg supporters said the same.

Trailing them, 64 percent of Biden supporters said they are "extremely" or "very" excited about him; 59 percent of Warren supporters said the same of her.

The survey respondents also were asked which candidate was their second choice. This is a critical question at the caucuses, because if a candidate doesn't meet the minimum threshhold of support in the first round of voting, his or her supporters will be free to move to a different candidate who is viable.

The threshhold to be considered viable is 15 percent. Quinnipiac totaled the second-choice selections of all the candidates who did not reach 15 percent in the poll, and Buttigieg (22 percent) and Sanders (21 percent) were easily the most popular.

In other words, if the poll is accurate and if the caucuses were tomorrow, Buttigieg and Sanders would stand to benefit most from the candidates who would fail to become viable in that first round.

Among the supporters of candidates who did not reach 15 percent in the poll, Biden was the second choice of just 12 percent and Warren just 6 percent.