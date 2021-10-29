ERIN MURPHY: Newly-drawn Iowa maps create political intrigue

Now that we have our new political maps for the next decade, we can start to look ahead at what the next elections in Iowa might look like.

But first, we will pause only briefly here to remind readers that it was suggested in this space one week ago that it seemed more likely than not that Iowa Republican state lawmakers would approve the second set of proposed redistricting maps, which is exactly what they did this week during a special session of the Iowa Legislature.

Now that our little back-patting session is out of the way, let’s talk about the future.

While political considerations are not, as stated in Iowa law, to be a factor when the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency draws up the maps, the reality is new boundaries create political impacts.

Perhaps the most interesting pending decision will come from U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The Republican is in her first term representing the current 2nd District, but her home in Ottumwa was drawn into the new 3rd District. If she stays put — and assuming she would survive any potential primary challenge — she could possibly face U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat who is serving her second term representing central Iowa’s 3rd District.

Does Miller-Meeks stay in the 3rd and create a potential incumbent-vs.-incumbent general election race in 2022? Or does she move into the new 1st District, which contains a significant portion of the current 2nd District that she represents, and run there? Another option: She could stay put and run in the newly created 1st District (The U.S. Constitution does not require U.S. representatives to live within their districts, only within the state they represent.)

Of course, Axne has her own decision to make; she is still considering a potential run for governor.

If Miller-Meeks runs in the 1st, she could have to face Zach Nunn, with whom she served in the Iowa Senate, in a primary race. Nunn had announced his candidacy in the current 3rd District, but his home in Altoona was moved into the new 1st District.

It’s starting to feel like you won’t be able to tell a candidate without a program next year.

The new maps retained a potential Battle of the Former KCRG-TV Anchors in what will be the new 2nd District: Republican Ashley Hinson, who is serving her first term representing the current 1st District, and Democrat Liz Mathis both live in the new 2nd District.

Quick sidebar: My first question to the fine folks at LSA will be: How were the districts numbered and didn’t you have any leeway to change the numbering method? Because the new 1st District is very similar to the current 2nd District, and vice versa. This has no meaningful impact on Iowa elections or politics, but it sure will test my memory and my editors’ attention over the next year.

At the statehouse level, I’m hearing that Republicans are generally happy with the new maps, and Democrats are accepting them through a clenched-teeth smile. In the Iowa Senate, Democrats recognize their path back to a majority still will take multiple election cycles. But they have two big targets painted for next year’s elections.

Jack Whitver, the Republican majority leader in the Iowa Senate, lives in an Ankeny district that has been getting a little better for Democrats, and got a little more so with its change in redistricting. Unseating a legislative leader, no matter how politically competitive the district, is no easy feat. But it’s also not unprecedented. Republicans did it in 2016, when they beat former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal, a Democrat from Council Bluffs.

Senate Democrats also have their eye on Roby Smith, a Republican from Davenport who has taken the lead on statehouse Republicans’ elections bills. If both stayed put, Smith could face Jim Lykam, a longtime state legislator and senator from Davenport, in what would be a wildly interesting race.

Come what may, pending the governor's signature, we have our maps, the redistricting process is over, and Iowa’s gold standard was not tampered with. Regardless of the electoral outcomes of the next 10 years, that was a victory for all.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy

