ERIN MURPHY: Outside money pours into Iowa's U.S. Senate race

While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Joni Ernst and challenger Theresa Greenfield can at times feel like a contest between who can be more "aw shucks Iowa," the biggest money being spent on their U.S. Senate campaign is coming from outside the state.

Ernst, a first-term Republican, is facing off against Greenfield, a Democrat and real estate businesswoman, in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

The race is drawing national attention not just because it’s competitive — polls have showed a close race between the two, with many saying Greenfield has a small lead — but also because it figures to play a prominent role in which party emerges from the November election with control of the Senate.

A close race with the political balance of the Senate at stake just begs for millions of outside dollars to be spent.

And myriad groups have readily complied.

