ERIN MURPHY: Plenty of intrigue in special Iowa Statehouse election

It is a race for just one seat out of 100 in the Iowa House, but a special election in one of Des Moines’ suburbs has enough factors at play to make it one worth watching.

On Sept. 14, voters in parts of Ankeny and rural Polk County will elect a new representative to the Iowa House. Earlier this year, former Iowa Rep. John Landon died from cancer, creating the vacancy.

Landon, a Republican, had held the seat since 2013. But the district, like so many in the suburbs across Iowa and the country, has been trending more Democratic. Landon managed to hold onto the seat in recent elections as other suburban Republicans fell, but the races were getting closer.

So with one last election before this district --- and all others --- are changed by decennial redistricting, we will get one last look at how the political winds are blowing in this constantly growing district (Ankeny grew by 49% over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data). And those political winds have moved a bit in this district and even more so in Ankeny’s other statehouse district, where Democrats unseated a Republican incumbent in 2018, but Republicans won it back in 2020.

But there are also other reasons to watch this election with political interest.