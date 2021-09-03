ERIN MURPHY: Plenty of intrigue in special Iowa Statehouse election

It is a race for just one seat out of 100 in the Iowa House, but a special election in one of Des Moines’ suburbs has enough factors at play to make it one worth watching.
On Sept. 14, voters in parts of Ankeny and rural Polk County will elect a new representative to the Iowa House. Earlier this year, former Iowa Rep. John Landon died from cancer, creating the vacancy.
Landon, a Republican, had held the seat since 2013. But the district, like so many in the suburbs across Iowa and the country, has been trending more Democratic. Landon managed to hold onto the seat in recent elections as other suburban Republicans fell, but the races were getting closer.
So with one last election before this district --- and all others --- are changed by decennial redistricting, we will get one last look at how the political winds are blowing in this constantly growing district (Ankeny grew by 49% over the past decade, according to U.S. Census data). And those political winds have moved a bit in this district and even more so in Ankeny’s other statehouse district, where Democrats unseated a Republican incumbent in 2018, but Republicans won it back in 2020.
But there are also other reasons to watch this election with political interest.
(Full disclosure: this reporter lives in this Ankeny district.)
It’s a statehouse race in which local issues may be as prominent as state-level issues --- specifically, how schools operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last school year, Ankeny became one of the state’s focal points in the debate on how schools should operate during the pandemic. The district started the school year operating in a sort of hybrid system, with students alternating between days in the classroom and days working from home, and it also required students and staff to wear face masks.
The district’s attempt to split the difference between reducing student population in order to preserve social distancing while still getting kids on site for in-person instruction was nonetheless met with strong resistance. A few Ankeny parents were ultimately at the heart of the movement that convinced Republican legislators and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds to write two new state laws: one that requires districts to offer every student the opportunity to attend school full-time during a pandemic, and another that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face masks.
Republicans are convinced those issues helped them win both Ankeny statehouse seats in 2020, and the issue could still be a motivating factor in this special election. Of course, now parents who are upset at the aforementioned new state laws are beginning to speak out. So the question is whether the issue may now be motivating voters on the other side of the issue as well.
Some of the campaign ads airing in the district have been interesting as well.
The Republican candidate is Michael Bousselot, a Davenport native who has served as a high-level staffer for both recent GOP governors, Reynolds and Terry Branstad, and who most recently served as director of the state Department of Management. Given that resume, it’s perhaps a bit funny that Bousselot’s biographical campaign ad contains a swipe at so-called government bureaucrats.
But even more intriguing is one campaign ad in the race which supports Phillips by tying Bousselot to Reynolds.
That’s intriguing because it appears Democrats are apparently attempting to take a page from national Republicans’ playbook by making the race about not the opponent, but a more familiar and more politically polarizing figure.
In so many recent U.S. House elections, you would swear every Republican is running not against his or her actual opponent, but really against House Democrats’ leader Nancy Pelosi. Democrats are trying a similar tact in the Iowa House 37 race by running an ad that features not Bousselot, but Reynolds.
A politically shifting district, local issues at play, and an intriguing advertising strategy: it all adds up to a special statehouse election worth watching.
