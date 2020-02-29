ERIN MURPHY: Recount brings closure to Iowa caucuses - maybe

Buttigieg won the delegate race --- in addition to earning the most state delegate equivalents, he will wind up with 14 national delegates to Sanders’ 12 --- while Sanders won the popular vote. Regardless of how you measure it, both campaigns were very successful in Iowa, and were clearly the cream of the 2020 Iowa caucus crop, as Elizabeth Warren (18 percent of SDEs), Joe Biden (16 percent) and Amy Klobuchar (12 percent) finished comfortably behind the top two.

It bears noting that while the results are final, they are not undisputed. While the campaigns were able to flag some precincts’ results for the recanvass and recount, media organizations and other caucus observers also flagged questionable results in other precincts. Those will not be reviewed because only presidential campaigns can make such a request.

Between the ridiculously close final outcome and the outstanding disputed results, The Associated Press opted to not declare a winner of the Democratic caucuses.

But it doesn’t really matter. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have never been about the exact results as much as they have been about what the results do for the campaigns as they move into the other early voting states. From that perspective, the caucuses still performed their function.