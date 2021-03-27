ERIN MURPHY: Republican hopefuls already in Iowa, but Trump looms

The 2024 presidential primary and the potential candidates’ travels to Iowa have already begun, even though the caucuses are more than three and a half years away.
That sentence will make me weep into my pillow tonight.
Nevertheless, the 2024 campaign has come to Iowa’s doorstep. On Friday, Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State, came to Iowa to address a suburban Des Moines conservative club.
The trail will not remain cold for long. This coming week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, will participate in a Republican Party of Iowa event in Cedar Rapids with multiple Iowa GOP leaders. And U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, is scheduled to be in Davenport in mid-April.
Clearly potential Republican presidential candidates are laying some early groundwork --- emphasis on early.
But it is all conditional.
Former President Donald Trump has not yet said whether he will run again in 2024. If he does run, Trump obviously remakes the Republican primary.
A new poll shows as much: 61% of Iowa Republicans “very likely” to participate in the 2024 caucuses said they will support Trump if he runs for president in 2024, according to a Victory Insights poll conducted March 5 through March 8 and published early this past week.
No other Republican candidate reached double digits in the poll.
In other words, unless there is seismic movement among the GOP electorate, if Trump enters the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Trump wins the 2024 Republican presidential primary.
But if Trump does not run, the Republican primary likely would be wide open and include many candidates, maybe as many as the unwieldly 2016 field, which at one point grew to nearly 20 candidates. So until Trump makes a decision, other potential candidates are testing the waters.
And it may be like this for a long time. There is no reason for Trump to rush a decision: as a former president who remains very popular within the party, there is no need for him to mount any sort of early campaign. He could drop into a primary race well into the cycle and still win comfortably.
So each time we talk about these other potential candidates --- Pompeo, Haley, the Scotts, Tom Cotton, even Mike Pence --- it will all come with the caveat: But Donald Trump has not yet decided whether he will run.
Because until Trump rules himself out --- or some other unforeseen issue arises that makes that decision for him --- the Republican presidential primary will remain his to lose.
No matter how early any other Republicans come to Iowa.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.