ERIN MURPHY: Republicans’ tax policy debates among unresolved legislative issues

Unified control of state government does not necessarily equate to universal agreement on all issues.

Case in point: the 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature.

State lawmakers are working to wrap up this year’s session --- many of the biggest policy debates have been completed, and what remains largely focuses on the next state budget.

But while most of legislators’ work for the session has been completed, what little work remains appears to be presenting a large hurdle to adjournment, despite the fact that Republicans have complete control over the agenda.

Tax policy, in particular, seems to be blocking the exits out of the Iowa Capitol. Myriad proposals are being considered, and Republican majorities in the Senate and House have not yet been able to agree on which to approve and send to the desk of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds and Senate Republicans want to accelerate state income tax cuts that were passed in 2018 but included so-called triggers: mechanisms that stopped the tax cuts from going into effect until the state revenue grew at a certain rate. Reynolds and Senate Republicans want to eliminate those guardrails and enact those income tax cuts.