ERIN MURPHY: Reynolds shows emotion as she thanks Iowans

Imagine, for a second, being a governor at a time like this, making the decisions governors have been forced to make, especially as it pertains to the pandemic.

If you do, it’s not difficult to imagine why Reynolds would be overcome by emotion, as she was Thursday.

Imagine, for example, having to make the decisions on when and how to order businesses closed. If you do, by your actions, many businesses will suffer severe economic damage — perhaps even be forced to close for good — and many workers will lose significant and critical income.

If you don’t, an infectious disease will continue to spread and people will die.

Imagine having to make that call and then trying to sleep at night. Think about the things that keep you up at night, and replace those thoughts with those kinds of literal life-and-death decisions, for which there is no obvious or universally approved answer.

To be clear, this exercise is not to recuse myself from my duty as a statehouse reporter to question government officials and their actions. While these decisions surely have been challenging, they absolutely must, have been, and will continue to be scrutinized. That’s what you sign up for when you run for a high public office like governor.