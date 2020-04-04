ERIN MURPHY: Shelter at home is top question facing Reynolds

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread through Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds faces one question more than any other:
Why have you not yet ordered Iowans to stay in their homes?
As of Friday, when this column was written, Iowa was one of just five states without any shelter-in-home order, according to tracking from the New York Times.
Reynolds, who conducts daily briefings on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, has said repeatedly that her public health department uses a range of data to determine whether and when to make such an order, and that the virus’ spread as of Friday had not yet triggered the need to require all Iowans to stay in their homes except for essential needs like groceries and health care.
She also has said many of the orders she has put in place — closing schools and many businesses — are elements similar to what are in many states’ shelter-at-home orders.
And yet as Iowans grow concerned with the virus’ spread, and whenever they see groups of people huddled together in public, the question keeps coming back.
As of Friday, there were nearly 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa, and 11 people had died from the virus, according to state public health data.
On Friday, 85 new cases were confirmed; that was the second-highest one-day total since the virus first appeared here in early March.
Those numbers likely will continue to increase in the coming weeks, as state public health experts expect the virus’ peak to come sometime in mid-to-late April.
Which means, until she issues one, Reynolds will continue to face questions about a shelter-at-home order as a way to slow the virus’ spread.
The ongoing debate has many points and counterpoints.
The back-and-forth over a shelter-at-home order contains echoes of Iowa’s water quality oversight and the debate over voluntary vs. involuntary compliance.
Reynolds’ current orders do require school buildings and many businesses to close. But while she strongly encourages Iowans to remain in their homes as much as possible, her orders do not require it. That is the essential difference between what Reynolds currently has in place vs. a shelter-at-home order.
Reynolds’ public health advisers created a formula that uses health and demographic data to determine when a shelter-at-home order would be necessary. Reynolds says using that data and formula helps ensure her administration makes decisions based on evidence and not emotion.
But that data includes elements like outbreaks in long-term care facilities, hospitalization rates and the number of virus infections per capita. In other words, the model relies on things that have already happened. Critics of the formula contended the state should instead be proactive in its approach — recognize the virus’ spread and issue a shelter-at-home order before those things happen, instead of waiting until after they happen.
Reynolds says another reason she has not yet issued a shelter-at-home order is its potential to upset supply chains and workforce for the state’s health care facilities. The leaders of two Iowa hospitals agreed, saying they supported Reynolds’ decision to hold off on issuing the order because it would hamper their ability to provide care and disrupt the economy.
But people calling for a shelter-at-home order say if the virus continues to spread exponentially throughout the state, the number of Iowans who become infected, sick or even die could similarly threaten hospitals’ ability to provide care and the economy.
The outside pressure on Reynolds to issue a shelter-at-home order continues to mount.
The state medicine board on Friday morning voted to urge Reynolds to issue a shelter-at-home order due to the risks presented by the coronavirus. That board’s members are appointed by Iowa governors, and the board oversees the licensure and regulation of the practice of medicine in the state.
National public health experts are starting to weigh in, too. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most prominent figure in the Trump administration’s coronavirus response efforts, this week called for a national shelter-at-home order. That sentiment was echoed this week by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN.
So the shelter-at-home debate in Iowa will continue — until Reynolds issues such an order or the virus' spread begins to dissipate.
Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.
