ERIN MURPHY: Taking stock, with 100 days to go before election day

There is rarely a dull day in Iowa politics - and the next 100 will be no exception.

Sunday marks 100 days until the 2020 general election, which in Iowa will feature competitive races up and down the ballot. So it's a good time to take stock of everything worth watching in the days and weeks leading up to Nov. 3.

Ernst vs. Greenfield

There is a race one spot higher on the ballot, but this is the one Iowans should be watching just as closely. Republican freshman U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is facing Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.

This race will determine who holds this seat the next six years. That alone should be sufficient reason to pay attention. But it also figures to play prominently in which party controls the U.S. Senate. That's some seriously thick icing on an already-rich election cake.

Speaking of which, re-election will be no cake walk for Ernst.

A Selzer & Company/Des Moines Register poll in June actually showed Greenfield with a 3-point lead. And a more recent AARP-commissioned survey of Iowa voters 50 or older — also conducted by Selzer — showed Ernst’s job approval numbers underwater, with 42% approving and 53% disapproving.