ERIN MURPHY: To mandate or not to mandate face masks; that really shouldn’t be the question

With COVID-19 raging through Iowa at a disturbing pace, never before seen during the pandemic, the debate over mask wearing — and more specifically, whether face masks should be required by government — has re-ignited.

That debate should be unnecessary, as should any proposed need for intervention from our elected officials.

Based on the scientifically-supported advice from nearly all public health and infectious disease experts, everyone should be wearing face masks in public, especially when people cannot maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and others.

If everyone did his or her part by taking these simple and effective steps, there would be no need to debate whether governments should require such actions. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other elected leaders would not be subject to constant questions about whether they plan to implement a face mask mandate.

But face masks are most effective when everyone is doing his or her part — the more people that don’t socially distance and don’t wear, the more the virus is able to spread from person to person.