ERIN MURPHY: What’s next for the Republican Party after Trump?

For many Republicans, Donald Trump’s divorce — or separation, at least — from the GOP has begun.

But even though Trump will soon no longer be the official head of the party, his influence is sure to linger for much longer.

The straw that finally broke the camel’s back for these Republicans was Trump’s incendiary speech Wednesday and the ensuing mass rush by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol, a breathtaking series of events that left at least five people dead, including a capitol police officer who was attempting to protect the building and the people inside.

But if Wednesday's straw collapsed the camel, its back had already supported about a million straws already.

So now elected Republicans are beginning to put some social distance between themselves and Trump, who they had eagerly buddied up to for four years.

"It’s time to move on and unite the country," seems to be the company line for many, including from individuals who before last week had even supported Trump’s effort to overturn the election results. With Democrat Joe Biden soon to become president, Republicans will no longer have Trump to respond to or answer for.