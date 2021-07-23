ERIN MURPHY: With Finkenauer in, field for Senate race in Iowa solidifying

Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate race received a shot in the arm this week with the announcement that Democrat Abby Finkenauer is running.
Finkenauer, a Democrat and former Congresswoman from eastern Iowa, does not clear the Democratic primary field --- those who have announced will stick around for a while, and at least one more seems poised to join the race.
But Finkenauer’s candidacy, with all due respect to Dave Muhlbauer, cranks this race up a notch. As the kids say, it’s getting real now.
Chuck Grassley, Iowa’s longtime Republican U.S. Senator, has not yet officially said whether he will run for an eighth, six-year term in 2022. But his public comments and on-stage push-ups are giving every indication that the 87-year-old Grassley intends to run again.
It should be noted that Grassley may face a primary challenge, as state legislator Jim Carlin has declared his candidacy. But Grassley would be a ridiculously overwhelming favorite to stave off that challenge.
Lining up on the Democratic side for the right to face Grassley --- if he runs --- have been Muhlbauer, a farmer and former Crawford County county supervisor, and Glenn Hurst of Minden. And the field may not be done growing just yet: Mike Franken, a Sioux City Naval veteran who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary, very well may join the race in the coming weeks also.
Finkenauer’s entry into the race, though, is what sparks this race into another gear. She enters with the best name recognition, having served as a congresswoman for one term from 2019 to 2020, having served as a state legislator before that. That’s not to say the primary becomes a de facto Finkenauer coronation; but she does start a few steps ahead of her fellow Democrats.
And as is often said in politics, if you want to judge the credentials of a candidate, watch how the other political side reacts. And while social media is not real life, Iowa Republicans --- and even a few of the national sort --- were all too eager this week to weigh in on Finkenauer’s announcement.
Quick aside: Speaking of the GOP’s reaction to Finkenauer, it was curious that Iowa Republicans were quick to denounce her as a failed candidate, pointing to her re-election loss in 2020. It was --- this is a family column, so let’s be polite and say an “interesting” --- choice of attack for Iowa Republicans, since half of their congressional candidates in 2020 had previously lost campaigns for those very seats. Heck, one of them, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, had lost three times prior --- and she won this time. I guess just like defensive backs in professional football, you have to have a short-term memory to work in politics.
So with Iowa’s U.S. Senate field settling --- Finkenauer’s now in, and other prominent Iowa Democrats like Rob Sand, Cindy Axne, J.D. Scholten and Deidre DeJear have already decided to run for other seats or not at all --- the last big question is whether Grassley runs for re-election, or if this becomes an open-seat race. The distinction cannot be understated. If he runs, Grassley will be difficult to unseat. After all, he hasn’t lost in seven previous Senate elections, most of which were not close. If he does not run, the race becomes an open-seat free-for-all.
Jessica Taylor, an editor for the national Cook Political Report, posted this analysis after Finkenauer’s announcement:
“Finkenauer is a credible Dem candidate in #IASen, but this seat is only competitive if Grassley doesn’t run, and even then Republicans would be favored. Race stays in Solid R for now,” Taylor tweeted.
The feeling here is Taylor perhaps overstates Grassley’s strength. It’s not difficult to envision Democrats making a race against Grassley at least competitive, especially in these times of heightened partisan politics. The days of large swaths of Iowa Democrats crossing over to vote for Grassley are in the history books. But without a doubt, Grassley would go into the general election against any Democrat as the favorite.
The last, biggest question is whether it will be Grassley or another Iowa Republican. If Finkenauer’s announcement this week was a big step in solidifying the field, Grassley’s pending announcement is a giant leap.
