ERIN MURPHY: With Finkenauer in, field for Senate race in Iowa solidifying

Finkenauer’s entry into the race, though, is what sparks this race into another gear. She enters with the best name recognition, having served as a congresswoman for one term from 2019 to 2020, having served as a state legislator before that. That’s not to say the primary becomes a de facto Finkenauer coronation; but she does start a few steps ahead of her fellow Democrats.

And as is often said in politics, if you want to judge the credentials of a candidate, watch how the other political side reacts. And while social media is not real life, Iowa Republicans --- and even a few of the national sort --- were all too eager this week to weigh in on Finkenauer’s announcement.

Quick aside: Speaking of the GOP’s reaction to Finkenauer, it was curious that Iowa Republicans were quick to denounce her as a failed candidate, pointing to her re-election loss in 2020. It was --- this is a family column, so let’s be polite and say an “interesting” --- choice of attack for Iowa Republicans, since half of their congressional candidates in 2020 had previously lost campaigns for those very seats. Heck, one of them, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, had lost three times prior --- and she won this time. I guess just like defensive backs in professional football, you have to have a short-term memory to work in politics.