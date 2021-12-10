ERIN MURPHY: With Sand out, Iowa Democratic gubernatorial field likely set

It feels pretty safe to say now that the field of candidates running to be Iowa’s next governor is settled.

Rob Sand, the Democratic state auditor, announced this week that he will run for re-election as auditor. Sand had been weighing a run for governor.

Sand made the same decision that U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum did: to stay put rather than for governor.

Sand was the last potential candidate for governor that Iowa political observers were waiting for. With his decision to run for re-election, the field of gubernatorial candidates is likely set.

Despite the list of names that opted not to run for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, there will be a competitive Democratic primary.

The most prominent candidates are Deidre DeJear and Ras Smith. If elected, either would become the first Black governor in state history. DeJear is a Des Moines businesswoman who ran for Iowa secretary of state in 2018. Smith is a state lawmaker from Waterloo.

Also running in the Democratic field, but less known to Iowa voters, are Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts, an Iowa Finance Authority worker from Waukee, and Kim West, an attorney from Des Moines.

Unless someone new enters the field --- which is fairly unlikely at this point, with the primary election six months away --- or one of them drops out, one of those four candidates will earn the Democratic Party’s nomination and be tasked with facing Reynolds in next fall’s general election.

Before we take a look at that Democratic field of potential challengers, let’s take a quick look at those who passed on a gubernatorial run.

Axne is badly needed by U.S. House Democrats, who face a challenge to their slim majority in the 2022 midterm elections. Axne’s re-election is no slam dunk, but had she left the seat and created an open-seat race, Republicans’ chances of winning the race and gaining a seat in the House would have increased significantly.

Jochum has been a stalwart Democrat in the Iowa Legislature for decades, and was the first Democratic woman to serve as Iowa Senate President. She has been floated as a potential candidate for higher office before, but has always chosen to remain in the Legislature.

Sand was the longest holdout. Political observers have been wondering what he might do in 2022 virtually since the day after he was elected auditor in 2018. In his video announcement, Sand listed the reasons he wants to run for another term as auditor, but did not address any reasons he decided against running for governor.

Is he “terrified” to run against Reynolds, as the Republican Governors Association asserted in a statement? That seems like a bit of hyperbole. (Although, to be fair to the RGA, hyperbole is pretty standard fare in political statements.) Let’s not forget that Reynolds won her only gubernatorial election in 2018 by 2.8 percentage points. That’s not exactly a Chuck-Grassley-in-the-1990s-esque landslide.

However, it does bear noting that those prominent Iowa Democrats opted to pass on the chance to challenge Reynolds and Democrats’ only realistic chance at taking away from Republicans at least one of the state’s law-making levers in 2022. No serious observer should consider Reynolds unbeatable. But she may be starting her re-election bid from a position of strength, and the tepid interest from Democrats who might challenge her may be a signal that they see that, too.

In the most recent round of polling from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 51% of Iowans approve of the job Reynolds is doing as governor, 56% approve of her handling of the economy, and 52% approve of her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and education issues. Those are solid numbers for an incumbent at the onset of a re-election bid.

DeJear, Smith, or whichever Democrat ultimately faces Reynolds will have to break through that with a message that will convince enough Iowans that Reynolds does not deserve another four-year term.

They will also face a challenge right off the bat of introducing themselves to Iowa voters. DeJear and Smith are well-known and well-liked in the bubble of Iowa Democratic politics. But they’ll need more than just base support if they are to defeat Reynolds.

That likely will be part of the argument they will be making over the next six months, as Democrats decide who to put up against Reynolds. We know who’s on that list, and now we know who’s not. Let the primary begin.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

