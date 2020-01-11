ERIN MURPHY: Yang talks messaging, caucus expectations and challenges

For all of Yang’s staying power and recent fundraising success, he still has ground to cover to catch the primary front-runners. As of Friday, his polling average was 2.3 percent, well behind the front-running pack between 15 and 22 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Yang said he thinks his campaign is peaking at the right time --- just before the Feb. 3 caucuses --- and that his goal for caucus night is to be on the leader board when the results are announced.

“We want to be on that TV screen when they show the results,” Yang said. “But the great thing is, we’ve exceeded expectations at every stage of the campaign. And so our expectations are probably different than those of some of the other candidates."

Yang has been successful in part with Iowans who are not typically tuned into the political process. Wooing that type of electorate brings unique challenges in a caucus vs. a normal election. But Yang said his team is working to secure caucus commitments from all types of supporters, both political veterans and newcomers.