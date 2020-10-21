ERNEST GIGAROA: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

I strongly believe that the VA claim system needs to make a move to help the veterans when they are going from active duty to civilian life. I would like to have a person who can help guide the service member through the start of the claim system and make sure they understand what they are doing. This person can help several veterans at a time. This way the service member is not walking around in a daze when they get back home.

I want to find a way to get the retired people who have paid into Social Security for all these years more money than what is being received now. I want to make sure the money coming in is going to the Social Security fund and not going elsewhere to start with. Then, look for a way to increase the fund so that seniors can get more money.

I know the workers in this state are great at their jobs, we need to do a better job of promoting the quality of the workers in Iowa. Not have them take a pay cut just to bring a company into our state. I will fight to get the wages increased from the bottom up.