ERNEST GIGAROA: Here's why you should vote for me for the Iowa House

I strongly believe that the VA claim system needs to make a move to help the veterans when they are going from active duty to civilian life. I would like to have a person who can help guide the service member through the start of the claim system and make sure they understand what they are doing. This person can help several veterans at a time. This way the service member is not walking around in a daze when they get back home.
I want to find a way to get the retired people who have paid into Social Security for all these years more money than what is being received now. I want to make sure the money coming in is going to the Social Security fund and not going elsewhere to start with. Then, look for a way to increase the fund so that seniors can get more money.
I know the workers in this state are great at their jobs, we need to do a better job of promoting the quality of the workers in Iowa. Not have them take a pay cut just to bring a company into our state. I will fight to get the wages increased from the bottom up.
Now to tell you a little about why I decided to run for this office. Twenty years ago, I was laid off from an Internet service provider that went bust. I took a deep breath from the crisp winter air, and I looked at the Christmas lights up and down the street. You see it was Christmas Eve and I had just spent what I could afford to buy my daughter presents. I had no idea what I was going to do. I took a deep breath and thought about my options. I decided to go to college at Western Iowa Tech Community College studying in police science. Then 911 came along, they started to ask for volunteers. I looked at my daughter and said dad needs to go help some people. I took a deep breath and stood up. Thirteen years later, on my second deployment, I found myself on the ground injured. I could have laid there but I took a deep breath and stood up. I believe the thing we all need is someone who is willing to stand up. Remember we Can Do!!
Ernie Gigaroa is the Republican nominee for Iowa House District 13.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!