FROM THE EDITOR: Austin and Ethan are ready to help you with the e-edition

If you’re a subscriber and you haven’t activated your online account, we want you to meet Austin Benedix and Ethan Martindale.

For the last month, the two have been calling Journal subscribers to see if they’ve got an account or if they need help getting in. When we begin delivering the Monday and Tuesday editions as e-editions only, we want to make sure everyone knows how to access their accounts.

Most often, the two say, readers have forgotten their passwords or aren’t quite sure how to get the online-only editions.

Since Publisher Chad Pauling announced the change (which will begin Aug. 10), readers have asked for a refresher course in the online paper. And that’s where Austin and Ethan come in.

They’ve been calling subscribers to see if they have any questions, if they need help or if they want to hear more about the change. Both say the transition has gone smoothly.

If you’re new to the e-edition, it’s simple to access. Just go to siouxcityjournal.com and you’ll see an icon at the top left corner that says “e-edition.” Click it and you’re in. Austin and Ethan have helped readers set it up on several devices, so they can read the paper on a tablet, a computer or a smartphone.