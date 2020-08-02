FROM THE EDITOR: Austin and Ethan are ready to help you with the e-edition

If you’re a subscriber and you haven’t activated your online account, we want you to meet Austin Benedix and Ethan Martindale.
For the last month, the two have been calling Journal subscribers to see if they’ve got an account or if they need help getting in. When we begin delivering the Monday and Tuesday editions as e-editions only, we want to make sure everyone knows how to access their accounts.
Most often, the two say, readers have forgotten their passwords or aren’t quite sure how to get the online-only editions.
Since Publisher Chad Pauling announced the change (which will begin Aug. 10), readers have asked for a refresher course in the online paper. And that’s where Austin and Ethan come in.
They’ve been calling subscribers to see if they have any questions, if they need help or if they want to hear more about the change. Both say the transition has gone smoothly.
If you’re new to the e-edition, it’s simple to access. Just go to siouxcityjournal.com and you’ll see an icon at the top left corner that says “e-edition.” Click it and you’re in. Austin and Ethan have helped readers set it up on several devices, so they can read the paper on a tablet, a computer or a smartphone.
The concept is so slick it even prompted Austin to become a subscriber.
But what about those readers who don’t have computers, cellphones or tablets? We’re going to take care of you, too.
In the Sunday print edition of The Journal, we’ll include the Monday comics, horoscopes and puzzles, so you’ll be able to view and use them, just as you always have.
In the Wednesday print edition, we’ll include the Tuesday comics and puzzles and recaps of stories you may have missed if you didn’t see the e-edition.
Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible. This is new territory for us, too, but our commitment to local news is still the same. When the paper started in 1864, the editor promised to chronicle the times, write an active history and let others know what mattered. We’re still doing that.
Today, however, we’re taking advantage of other methods of distribution, positioning ourselves for the future. Like many other businesses, we’ve had to figure out how to adapt, particularly since we’ve been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
This affords us an opportunity to show you what we’ve been doing for years with our electronic delivery. If you haven’t seen the website, you’ve missed videos, galleries, livestream broadcasts and other fun “extras” that give our paper even more life.
With this outlet at our disposal, we’re able to bring the news to you immediately and vividly.
If you aren’t ready for next week’s shift, give us a call and we’ll get Ethan and Austin to help you out.
There’s a new world waiting for us. Sometimes, it just takes a little nudge.
