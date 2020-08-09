FROM THE EDITOR: Entering a new era, we haven't forgotten our print readers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As you already may know, our Monday and Tuesday editions of the Sioux City Journal will be online only beginning this week.

We’ll still have Wednesday through Sunday print editions and we’ve got a way for you to access features you love, even if you don’t have a computer, smart phone or tablet.

In every Sunday print edition, we’ll include Monday’s comics, puzzles, Dear Abby, the Motley Fool and datebook. We’ll also include Tuesday’s horoscope. Look for them in the D section (which is fronted by Living). For the puzzles, look in the Classifieds section.

In Wednesday’s print edition, you can find Tuesday’s comics, puzzles, Dear Abby, the datebook, marriage licenses and the court report and a recap of local stories from Monday and Tuesday we think you’ll want to see.

We hope this will help.

Meanwhile, those who do have access to the e-edition should find all those features online as well as the latest in local, national and international news.

While you’re visiting the e-edition, be sure to check out the extras we have available as online exclusives.

For years, we’ve been posting more pictures from events we’ve covered.