FROM THE EDITOR: Remembering Terry Hersom

I can’t remember a time when Terry Hersom wasn’t a part of the Sioux City Journal staff.

I arrived in 1979. He came two years earlier.

Even then, he had a reputation as a dogged sports editor. His staff – Ron Malchow, Dick Champ and Russ Ward – knew he meant business when he barked out each day’s orders. Yes, he was younger, but they listened and respected him.

Terry’s determination saw him through plenty of overtime games and late deadlines. It also made him one of the most revered sports writers in the region. Terry knew his stuff – and wasn’t afraid to confront anyone who thought he was wrong.

Terry had an encyclopedic mind for all things athletic. If he didn’t, one of his staff members did. He had a firm grasp on the tri-state area and would spout the kind of trivia that only matters in newspapers and bar betting games.

During those 40-some years of his career here, he covered a lot of monumental firsts, got to spot excellence in athletes before they made a name for themselves on a national level, and chronicled the history of the Sioux City Explorers like no one else. Look back in our archives and you’ll see he was the Boswell of Northern League baseball.

Ed Nottle, the Explorers’ original manager, was a close friend and, like Terry, a great singer. I can only imagine who won in a head-to-head singing competition. Smart money says Terry.

If you saw him at countless high school and college games, you probably didn’t know the Terry I knew.

Yes, he could be gruff, but he could also be quite sentimental and touched when someone offered a compliment. In this business, we largely hear from people who want to point out our mistakes, not successes. So when someone wrote a note thanking him for coverage, it registered. He’d share it with others and, more times than not, respond with a thank you note, too.

He also was a great husband, father and grandfather. In those early years, his wife Linda was like another Journal staffer. She kept such great clipping files, he could find a story in minutes (and these were in the days before computer archiving). They worked well together, even though his job cast a long shadow.

When Terry retired from his full-time duties as sports editor (and agreed to continue writing indefinitely), he had a list of things he wanted to do. Spend time with the family, of course, was high on the list.

He wanted to travel, too, and, after Linda died, that really didn’t happen until he met his second wife, Sam, and they embarked on the kind of adventures that made working so hard worthwhile. Not too long ago, he called me up to ask what happened to the Martina McBride concert. He and Sam had premium seats and weren’t told the event had been postponed. The call? It came from the front of the Orpheum Theatre – a place that he probably didn’t see that much during his working career.

The fact that Terry and Sam were on their way to see a Bears game when he died makes perfect sense. He was checking off those bucket list items and, no doubt, was planning to write a column about what he saw and did.

At The Journal, few make an impression as indelible as Terry did. He was the kind of journalist who put readers first and let nothing get in their way.

In a recent column, Terry reflected on his career.

“The past is what it is, and the future offers great promise, even in the challenging times still ahead of us,” he wrote. “So I focus most on the present and enjoy seeing things from new vantage points. After more than 50 years of watching sports from a press box, I’m no longer pledged to be impartial. I don’t flash a media pass and think about the work that lies ahead. I buy tickets and savor a chance to be a fan like I was as a kid.”

Terry, we’ll miss you.

