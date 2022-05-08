FROM THE EDITOR: We’re making it even easier to see more Journal content

For years, we’ve been telling you about the extras we have with our stories. Now, we’re going to make it even easier to access that content.

Beginning today, you’ll find QR codes attached to stories. All you have to do is open the camera app on your smartphone and point it at the code. A link will appear in the camera’s field of view. Tap that link and it will take you to all sorts of things – videos, photo galleries, additional stories and other content designed to enhance your experience.

This “layering” effect is a way to bridge the gap between print and digital platforms. Called NewsVu, the code will cut the amount of time it takes to find and access those extras.

Even better, when an event hasn’t ended by the time we’re rolling our presses, you’ll be able to get the latest version of the story just by using the code. Sports and elections, for example, are perfect for this new process. The codes will continue to give you updated stories as we produce them.

When breaking news occurs, you’ll be able to see all of the content we’ve produced on the subject, including earlier stories related to the same topic.

It’s a way for us to give you as much as you’d like at, well, your fingertips.

Test out one of the codes and let us know what you think. It’s a way for our reporters and photographers to get unlimited space to share their work. Photographs, court documents, digital graphics and interactive features are just the beginning.

Want a sample? Click the code attached to this column and you’ll see a collection of the stories that were our winners in the 2022 Iowa Newspaper Association competition.

Last week in Des Moines, we were thrilled to receive 13 awards, seven of them first place, for the excellent work done by reporters, photographers and editors at the Sioux City Journal.

The wide range of winning categories tells you a bit about the commitment we have to you, the reader. The work that was honored covered everything from government and political reporting to in-depth series, features and news stories. It included newspaper design, videos, podcasts and community leadership.

Our goal wasn’t to win awards, but to bring you the best news product each day. Considering we worked from home during much of the year, that says something about our commitment.

And that continues to be our mission – provide readers the best coverage we can, in a pandemic or not.

The new NewsVu QR codes are just another step in that direction.

We recognized your interest in the extra content and we made it even easier to access.

Click on this collection of some of our award-winning works and you’ll get a sense of who we are and what we do, every day of the week.

